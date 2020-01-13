The truce came as Libya’s civil war was on the brink of a major escalation. Various foreign players back Libya’s two rival governments, and they have recently been stepping up their involvement in the oil-rich nation’s conflict.

The eastern government is supported by France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries.

Turkey, Italy and Qatar support the Tripoli government.

Turkey’s foreign and defense ministers are scheduled to hold talks with their Russian counterparts in Moscow on Monday as part of a shared effort to mediate a peace deal.