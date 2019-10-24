Results from all Mozambique’s provinces, available Thursday but not yet ratified by the central electoral commission, show a landslide win for Frelimo, with the ruling party gaining an absolute majority in the elections for president, parliament and provincial representation.

President Filipe Nyusi appears to have garnered more than 70% of the votes and Frelimo also looks set to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament, which would allow it to change the constitution without needing support from the opposition.

