Opposition Renamo candidate Ossufo Momade took 22% of the vote.
Renamo in its court challenge alleged ballot box stuffing, vote counting irregularities and obstruction of election observers and political parties that tried to monitor the process.
International observers including the United States raised concerns about the results’ credibility, and European Union observers said the elections were conducted in a “climate of fear.”
