

People watch a live broadcast of election results by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on television at a kiosk in Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria, on Tuesday. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Ni­ger­ian President Muhammadu Buhari has won a second term, according to final results published by the election commission late Tuesday, in a vote that was marred by large-scale violence and delays. Before the results were announced, the spokesman for the main opposition claimed to have evidence the vote was rigged.



Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks to the media after casting his vote in his hometown of Daura, in northern Nigeria, on Feb. 23. (Ben Curtis/AP)

Buhari, 76, is a former military general who briefly held power in 1984 and 1985 following a coup. He is seen by his supporters as relatively untainted by the corruption that plagues politics in Africa’s most populous nation. A sluggish economy recovered slightly during his first term, but almost a quarter of the workforce remains unemployed and around half of the population lives on less than $2 a day.

Buhari has been lauded for his progress against the decade-old Islamist insurgency Boko Haram, which has killed more than 10,000 and displaced millions, but 2018 saw a return to levels of violence not seen in years.

His main challenger was Atiku Abubakar, a business tycoon and former vice president. Abubakar’s party called for reruns of the polls in four states and said it would challenge the election commission’s numbers in court. According to the official results, Abubakar’s People’s Democratic Party received 41 percent of votes cast, compared to 56 percent for Buhari’s All Progressives Congress.



Supporters of Ni­ger­ian President Muhammadu Buhari pour champagne as they wait for the results to be officially announced in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday. (Jerome Delay/AP)

Past elections in Nigeria have triggered large-scale violence, mostly due to contested results. After the 2011 elections, more than 800 were killed.

The lead-up to Saturday’s election was marked by clashes between supporters of rival politicians. Independent monitoring groups have said more than 250 were killed in election related violence, including around 50 on and since election day.

Nigerian police said on Tuesday that 128 people had been arrested for suspected election-related offenses, including ballot box-snatching, vote-trading and impersonation.

The election was initially scheduled for a week earlier, but the election commission postponed the vote just five hours before polls opened due to “logistical and operational” unpreparedness. On Saturday, many polling stations still opened late.

The delay likely depressed voter turnout, according to observer groups. In Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, for instance, less than one in five registered voters cast their ballot. Turnout was higher in northern states where Buhari has a passionate following. Buhari won more than 90 percent of the vote in Borno state, where Boko Haram is most active.

Nigeria transitioned to democracy in 1999 after decades of military rule. The relative peacefulness of this year’s election has been seen as a sign of maturation in Nigeria’s democracy by some, though the fact that Buhari and Abubakar belong to the same religion and ethnic community likely played a major role in limiting potential tension.

Buhari appealed to voters not to stop his “moving train,” which he said was gathering momentum to combat Nigeria’s mounting crises. Critics have questioned whether Buhari has the requisite energy, given that he spent almost half of 2017 in a London hospital battling an undisclosed illness and has publicly pushed back at allegations he uses a body double.



Supporters of Ni­ger­ian President Muhammadu Buhari dance to Lady Gaga songs as they wait for the results to be announced in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday. (Jerome Delay/AP)

