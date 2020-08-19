Then the new army rulers closed Mali to the outside world, sealing air and land borders only weeks after the former government had lifted international travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a dramatic cap to a streak of chaos in the country of roughly 20 million, after mutinous soldiers swarmed the capital Tuesday morning and, by the evening, arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Speaking through a surgical mask, Keïta announced his exit in an overnight broadcast, agreeing to dissolve the government, he said, to avoid bloodshed.

His departure followed weeks of protests in the capital, Bamako, where demonstrators accused Keïta — who had been in power since 2013 — of corruption and of taking weak action against fighters loyal to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The militants have staged regular attacks in the countryside for eight years after forging a shaky alliance with rebels in Mali’s north following the 2011 collapse of Libya’s government.

Their violent reach has grown practically every year since then as fighters spread over the border to Burkina Faso and Niger, killing more than 4,000 people in 2019 alone.

Wagué, who also imposed a curfew, promised to work with citizens as well as regional leaders, who fiercely condemned their takeover.

The Economic Community of West African States, a bloc of nations known as ECOWAS, released a statement urging sanctions for the coup masterminds, shuttering the borders with Mali and suspending the country from its internal decision-making bodies until constitutional order is restored.

France, the nation’s biggest defense ally, lambasted the rebellion, as did the United States, which provides military training and intelligence to Mali.