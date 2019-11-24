Observers say challenger Dr. Panduleni Itula could grab a sizeable share of the youth vote in the southern African country where inequality and unemployment are high.
The ruling SWAPO has been shaken by the weakening economy, which has shed thousands of jobs. Some 46% of youth are unemployed. Meanwhile more than 700,000 people have registered for drought relief as hunger grows.
