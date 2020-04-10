The unexpected news means the outbreak, which began in August 2018 and has killed more than 2,200 people, will go on for at least a couple more months before health workers can be sure it has been exhausted.

“At two days before the end, it is sad for us,” said Marie Roseline Belizaire, who manages part of the Ebola response for the WHO. “But we were still in response mode. And we will continue to be in response mode till the end.”

AD

The outbreak, the 10th in Congo, is the second-worst ever, after the epidemic of the virus that swept through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between late 2013 and 2016. The new case announced on Friday is a 26-year-old man in Beni, a city of a few hundred thousand in eastern Congo that has been the epicenter of the outbreak for most of its duration.

AD

Ebola is a particularly deadly virus that has killed nearly two-thirds of those who have contracted it during this outbreak. The response to it in eastern Congo has also been hampered by conflict, which has raged alongside the virus and often led to attacks on health workers.

Congo now also has 215 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a small number of which are in North Kivu province, where the Ebola outbreak is centered.

AD