Also Monday, forces from Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon carried out air raids on islands in Lake Chad sheltering Boko Haram fighters, killing at least 50 in Nigerian territory, the ministry said.
The operations occurred days after jihadists associated with another extremist group attacked three villages in western Niger near its border with Mali, killing at least 20 people.
