Magu is being investigated following allegations made by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.
They include the “alleged sale of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends.” Magu denies the allegations.
Nigeria’s government set up the EFCC in 2003 in response to widespread official corruption in Africa’s most populous country.
Magu has been chairman since 2015.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.