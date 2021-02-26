By daylight Friday, community members were still working together to tally the missing — it remained unclear how many girls were forced into the nearby woods — while police officers scoured the area, which has been plagued by kidnappings in recent months.

No one has asserted responsibility for the attack, but criminal gangs known as “bandits” are known to capture groups for ransom — a scourge that has prompted some Nigerians to call for a national state of emergency.

AD

AD

The latest high-profile targets across the country’s north: Schoolchildren.

“We thought they had come to attack residents as they usually do, but this time, unfortunately, they aimed at the students,” said a neighbor, 52-year-old Bello Maikusa Jangebe, who was startled awake by the sound of bullets at about 1:30 a.m. “We’ve noticed that only a few of the students were left behind.”

The eruption of gunfire seemed intentional, he said. Perhaps the attackers wanted to discourage people from leaving their homes.

One of the girls’ guardians, Sa’idu Kwairo, said he saw pickup trucks roar into town from his window. The gunmen were firing their weapons into the air.

AD

“We could hear the helpless voices of the girls screaming for help,” he said, “amid the sounds of dangerous rifles.”

The kidnapping comes less than two weeks after attackers stormed another boarding school in north-central Nigeria, abducting more than 40 people, including 27 students. The Niger state victims all remain in captivity as authorities attempt to negotiate their release.

AD

In December, Boko Haram took credit for capturing more than 300 boys from a school in the northwest state of Katsina. The classmates were freed days later.

The extremist group garnered notoriety for kidnapping more than 270 school girls from the town of Chibok in 2014, sparking a viral social media campaign calling for their safe return: #BringBackOurGirls. More than 100 are still missing.

AD

The kidnappings are stifling education in some of the nation’s most vulnerable communities. After each one, authorities have called for schools to shutter for days or weeks.

Though Boko Haram normally operates in the country’s northeast, analysts say gang members across the north have relationships with the extremists. Authorities aren’t sure if the recent kidnappings have been carried out by co-conspirators or copycats.

AD

Nigeria’s defense minister, Bashir Salihi Magashi, set off outrage earlier this month after advising people not to “be cowards” and defend themselves against the bandits. “In our younger days, we stand to fight any aggression coming for us,” the retired army major said in a statement. “I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that.”