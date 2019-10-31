Nigeria’s government on Wednesday lifted the ban but said all non-governmental groups must be vetted and registered before they can offer humanitarian aid. The government also will screen all vendors working with aid groups.

The U.N. humanitarian office in Nigeria says that with the lifting of the ban more than 350,000 people will receive the food assistance they have waited for.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD