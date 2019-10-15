Both buildings were reported to be reformatories where parents send children for Quranic training.
Gambo Isa, police spokesman in Katsina state, says police raided the building in Daura on Monday to free people held in dehumanizing conditions.
Isa says the building’s owner and others were arrested.
Police rescued 67 people after many others escaped on Sunday and poured into the streets, claiming excessive torture.
