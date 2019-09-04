LAGOS, Nigeria — South African-owned businesses operating in Nigeria are being targeted with violence in retaliation for xenophobic attacks carried out against Africans working in South Africa.

Nigerians have been the worst hit by days of attacks in Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria. Police have arrested more than 100 people.

Youths took to the streets Tuesday evening in some Nigerian cities to attack South African owned businesses.

Newspaper reports Wednesday say the office of South Africa telecommunications giant MTN in Ibadan was set ablaze while its office in Uyo was attacked by an angry crowd that vandalized properties.

Nigeria and South Africa are Africa’s largest economies.

Years of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa has led to growing sentiments against South African companies doing business in Nigeria.

