

Supporters attend the final campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for Nigeria’s People’s Democratic Party on Thursday, two days before the country's presidential and legislative elections. (Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images)

The attack came in the middle of dinner, and suddenly a calm night was filled with cries and Ruth Thama Gauji was fleeing again, her children bundled haphazardly onto her back.

In the decade since Boko Haram swept across northeastern Nigeria, she has lost count of the attacks, and last week’s was much like ones in the past. One thing is different this time for Gauji, who found shelter in the nearby city of Yola: She wants to get back to her hometown of Shuwa as quickly as possible, even if it’s risky. Only there will she be able to cast her vote in Saturday’s presidential elections.

“I will vote for new leaders again and again until someone can kill off Boko Haram,” she said.

Nigeria’s current president, Muhammadu Buhari, won the last election on promises of eliminating Boko Haram, a group that has since metastasized into two factions, the larger of which pledges allegiance to the Islamic State. Buhari, a former military general, succeeded in retaking most of the territory lost to the militants during their peak power in 2015, but 2018 saw a sharp rise in violence.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and its most violence-stricken. More civilians were killed in targeted attacks in Nigeria last year than in either Yemen or Afghanistan, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. In addition to Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa affiliate, which the U.S. military estimates have a combined 5,000 fighters, thousands more have joined ethnic militias that compete over scarce land coveted by both herding and farming communities. While Islamist militants killed hundreds of Nigerian soldiers in just the past year, overrunning barracks and capturing weapons, uniforms and vehicles, the ethnic militias operate across a much broader swath of central Nigeria and are proving far deadlier.



A Nigerian police anti-riot unit secures a local office in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on the last day of campaigning for Nigeria's presidential candidates. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

The spiraling violence is a symptom of much more intractable challenges. The country’s population is rapidly growing and is expected to overtake the United States’ by 2050, though the United States is 11 times its size. Meanwhile, the average Nigerian is getting poorer and almost a quarter are unemployed. There are more people living in extreme poverty in Nigeria than in India as of last year. Climate change and increased water usage are turning fertile areas into deserts. More than 13 million children don’t regularly attend school. Millions more depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s government has some of the lowest spending per capita on health and education in the world. The country receives significant support from international organizations, as well as the United States and Britain, which held Nigeria as a colony until 1960. The U.S. government gave Nigeria more than $450 million in 2018, mostly for humanitarian aid relating to food and health.

Nigerians yearn for swift change, but this year’s election pits Buhari, who has been in politics for much longer than most of his constituents have been alive, against the business tycoon Atiku Abubakar, also a former vice president. Between them are nine previous runs for president. The average Nigerian is 18 years-old, but both Buhari and Abubakar are in their 70s, fueling a sense of detachment from politics that is expected to depress voter turnout.

“In life, each person has the potential to be a builder or a destroyer. But most of us will be graduating without jobs. Thousands of us will be competing for just one vacancy. The only option seems to be criminality,” said Musa Adamu Lawan, a student government leader at Adamawa State Polytechnic university in Yola. Neither of the candidates “know what life is like for the youth now. They grew up during better times.”



Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, center, won the last election on promises of eliminating Boko Haram. (Ben Curtis/AP)

Buhari is banking on his relatively untarnished reputation for honesty in a country ridden by political corruption, and on marginal successes in economic growth and the fight against Boko Haram. His banners around Yola stress that his administration is a “moving train” that should be allowed to gather momentum. His opponents say he has anything but energy. An undisclosed illness kept Buhari in London for almost half of 2017, and he has denied rumors that he uses a body double.

Abubakar, widely referred to by his first name, Atiku, is riding the wave of impatience. He is promising to double the economy in one presidential term, partly by privatizing divisions of Nigeria’s mammoth state oil company. Nigeria is Africa’s top oil producer, and Abubakar made much of his fortune as a businessman through Intels, his oil and gas logistics company. His autobiography is titled “Making Money,” and many of his supporters hope he will help them do just that.

There is little by way of ideological difference between the candidates, and they are both Muslims belonging to the Fulani ethnic group. Abubakar used to be part of Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC), even allowing Buhari to use his private jet during the 2015 presidential campaign, before defecting in late 2017. It’s expected to be a tight race.

“The election is about sentiment over substance all the way,” said Nnamdi Obasi, a Nigeria analyst for the International Crisis Group. “Candidates move between political parties looking for better deals as if they were football clubs.”



Abubakar used to be an ally of Buhari, the incumbent president, before defecting to the People’s Democratic Party. (Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images)

Abubakar’s record as vice president has come under intense scrutiny both in Nigeria and the United States. In 2006, he was accused of diverting $125 million in public funds toward his business interests. And four years later, a U.S. Senate report accused him of transferring $40 million in “suspect funds” to his American wife’s bank account. He denies the allegations and hasn’t been tried in court, and recently traveled to Washington to assuage doubts he wouldn’t be let into the United States.

“The candidates seem to have no sense of the urgency of all Nigeria’s ticking time bombs — corruption, the economy, insecurity. And you don’t need to use your imagination to see what crises the future holds — they are already upon us,” said Obasi. “Most of Nigeria is sinking.”

One bright spot is a reduced chance of political violence in this year’s elections. Since Buhari and Atiku both come from the same religion and ethnic group, a sense of competition among Nigeria’s diverse population is diminished. Nevertheless, both candidates have accused each other of sabotage and incitement.

Buhari’s recent sacking of the country’s chief justice, who would play a crucial role in resolving election disputes, prompted Abubakar to call him an authoritarian. Buhari maintains that the judge failed to declare his personal assets, but the timing has struck many as politically motivated, and the United Nations joined Abubakar in condemning the move.



An election commission staffer separates ballot boxes ahead of the elections. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Abubakar’s party has also accused the independent election commission of failing to clean up voter rolls, leaving up to a million “ghost voters” whose names could be used in potential vote-rigging.

In Yola, the capital of Abubakar’s home state of Adamawa, his money and success seem distant. Boko Haram has emptied much of the rural areas, driving food prices up. Three neat meals a day is unattainable for most.

Idris Usman earns $40 a month as a day laborer, building richer people’s homes. He’s done masonry for a decade and still hasn’t saved up enough to complete his own one-room house, which remains roofless.

“We want someone who loves the masses, not commands them,” said Idris, who was undecided on whom to vote for.

Others had given up on the electoral process altogether.

“No matter what, I am not voting. It is a pure waste of time. It is full of lies and scams. In one word, it is wahala,” said Adama Suleiman, using a common Nigerian term for trouble. Suleiman’s food stall was burned down amid violence stemming from the 2015 election. On a recent day she sat in a friend’s restaurant, cleaning stalks of waterleaf, a local vegetable.

Asked what she would say to Buhari if given the chance, she let loose a belly laugh.

“He doesn’t speak Kilba, so I wouldn’t be able to be as sharp-tongued as I’d like,” she said, referring to her native language. “But I would tell him that his presidency should be devoted to people like me.”



A boy dances at a rally for Abubakar on Thursday. (Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images)

Read more

The ordinary people keeping the peace in Nigeria’s deadly land feuds

Boko Haram brought terror to Niger. Can a defectors program bring peace?

Relic or reformer? A Nigerian emir wants to take his ancient city into the modern era

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news