Local media showed images of an overturned and crumpled bus with smashed windows at the foot of a hill.

The Ministry says of the 43 passengers, there were also more than 20 injured who have been rushed to Amdoun and Beja hospitals to receive emergency aid.

The Ministry didn’t say if the victims were locals, but the route is popular for Tunis residents on regional excursions.

