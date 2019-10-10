Karoui, 56, faces conservative law professor Kais Saied, 61, in Sunday’s runoff. Saied topped the first round of voting.

“The Tunisian people must look closely and compare and choose,” Karoui said in a statement outside the headquarters of his party, Qalb Tounes, or Heart of Tunisia, which puts fighting poverty at the top of its platform.

He noted that his party placed second in legislative elections last Sunday “despite prison.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD