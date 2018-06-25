JOHANNESBURG — David Goldblatt, a South African photographer who for decades chronicled the harsh fallout of white minority rule in his country, has died at the age of 87.

The Johannesburg-based Goodman Gallery says he died “peacefully” at his home in the city early Monday.

The gallery describes Goldblatt as a “legend, a teacher, a national icon and a man of absolute integrity.”

Goldblatt used his cameras to explore apartheid and its devastating impact on daily lives, photographing blacks and whites in ways that highlighted the state-backed system of racial repression that ended in 1994.

His work was shown extensively around the world.

Goldblatt’s funeral will be Tuesday.

