The statement by owner Navios and Anglo-Eastern Tanker Management says all but one of the crew members removed from the ship and taken hostage are Indian nationals.

It says seven crew members remained on board and were told to take the ship to a safer position and that “all appropriate authorities” have been alerted. The ship was not damaged.

The International Maritime Bureau says the Gulf of Guinea now accounts for about 82% of crew kidnappings in the world.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

