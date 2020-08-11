Gen. Mahad Abdirahman, commander of the custodial corps, told reporters that the violence started when an inmate grabbed an officer’s gun and went on a shooting spree.
In the chaos, other inmates, including some sentenced on terrorism charges, recovered guns from fallen guards.
The prison holds some members of the al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab.
It was the first such riot at the prison in recent memory.
