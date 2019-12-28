By Associated Press December 28, 2019 at 1:17 AM ESTMOGADISHU, Somalia — A police officer says a car bomb has detonated at a security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital, killing at least five people.Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returns to work after its weekend.There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabaab group often carries out such attacks.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy