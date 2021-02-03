The Red Cross said its emergency response team was working with the military and police on the ground.
The local Daily Monitor newspaper published photos showing mangled vehicles, including an overturned truck. It reported that the accident occurred when a speeding truck transporting a coffin and passengers rammed another vehicle on a section of the road that is being resurfaced. Other motorists ploughed into the wreckage.
Lethal traffic accidents frequently happen in the region, where roads are often narrow and potholed. Police frequently blame accidents on speeding drivers.
