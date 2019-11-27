The report says South Sudan’s government has shown little interest in abiding by the spirit of the agreement on security and other arrangements, putting the deal in peril and posing an “immediate threat” to the country’s fragile peace.
A crucial deadline to form a coalition government was missed this month after opposition leader Riek Machar criticized slow progress in security arrangements.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.