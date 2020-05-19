Previously, abortion was illegal in Rwanda with a prison sentence for anyone who had an abortion or helped in terminating a pregnancy. The new law says abortion is allowed in cases such as rape, forced marriage, incest or instances where the pregnancy poses a health risk.
The law requires that abortions be carried out only after consultation with a doctor.
But Sylvie Nsanga, a prominent women’s rights advocate, said the requirement to consult a doctor and seek a parent’s consent remains a challenge because it’s not easy to get support for an abortion in Rwandan culture.
There are no doctors in rural areas and travelling far from a village to look for one can carry a stigma, she added.
“It means girls will continue to get pregnant, abort, be imprisoned and then get pardoned by the president,” Nsanga told The Associated Press. “There should be move conversation about the penal code that prohibits health professionals such as midwives from providing abortions.”
