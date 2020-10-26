Kabuga was arrested outside Paris in May on a warrant issued by the mechanism, a U.N. court that deals with cases remaining from now-closed temporary courts that prosecuted atrocities committed during the Balkan wars of the 1990s and the Rwandan genocide.
He allegedly armed and incited militias involved in the genocide when more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them were slaughtered. He denies the charges.
The mechanism has branches in The Hague and Arusha, Tanzania. Kabuga is wanted in Arusha, but authorities agreed to send him from Paris to The Hague for health checks to establish if he is fit to fly to Africa amid concerns about his health and the coronavirus pandemic.
A date for Kabuga’s arraignment was not immediately set.
