Ingabire says she told police she doesn’t believe in armed struggle.

FDU-Inkingi is part of P5 grouping of political organizations that Rwanda’s government calls a terrorist organization. Earlier this year a United Nations experts report indicated that P5 has a rebel group operating in Congo.

Ingabire has been barred from contesting elections but says she hopes her new Development And Liberty For All party will be allowed to register.

