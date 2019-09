“He has to understand that opposition members are also part of the Rwandan population that needs to be protected,” she said.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau said it has launched investigations into the murder of the 42-year-old Dusabumuremyi and arrested two suspects. The father of two ran a canteen at a health center in the district of Muhanga.

Ingabire said the attacks are meant to silence members of FDU-Inkingi, an unregistered coalition of opposition parties. In March, close aide Anselme Mutuyimana was found dead and the party called it murder.

Twenty-five years after a genocide that killed an estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus, Rwanda’s president has won international praise for presiding over a peaceful and rapid economic recovery. But Kagame has faced criticism for what human rights groups say are widespread abuses, a muzzling of independent media and suppression of political opposition. He denies the accusations.

Ingabire last year was released from prison after serving eight years of a 15-year sentence on charges that included collaborating with a terrorist organization and “genocide ideology.” She had returned to Rwanda to contest the 2010 presidential election after years of living abroad but was barred from running.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.