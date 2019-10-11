The law requires that abortions be carried out only after consultation with a doctor. Previously the decision was made only by a court.

Rwanda’s justice minister says the women will be freed on Saturday.

Some activists have criticized the penal code for prohibiting health professionals such as midwives from providing abortions since not everyone can afford to see doctors.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD