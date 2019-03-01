The research vessel Ocean Zephyr lays off Victoria, the Seychelles, on Friday March 1, 2019, where it will spend several days loading and testing equipment ahead of a weeks-long expedition to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. The Ocean Zephyr is the mothership of the British-based Nekton Mission for scientists to document the impact of global warming in the unexplored frontier of the Indian Ocean that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. (Steve Barker/Associated Press)

VICTORIA, Seychelles — The science vessel of British-based Nekton Mission arrived in the Seychelles, where it will begin the first stage of a years-long mission to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean and document the effects of global warming in one of the last major unexplored frontiers on Earth.

Ocean Zephyr docked in the capital Victoria on Friday, where it will spend several days loading and testing equipment before the expedition.

The Nekton Mission, with researchers from more than 40 organizations, will spend seven weeks surveying underwater life, map the sea floor and drop sensors to depths of up to 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) in the seas around the Seychelles, to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people around the region over the coming decades.

