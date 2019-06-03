Sudanese forces are deployed around Khartoum's army headquarters on June 3, 2019 as they try to disperse Khartoum's sit-in. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images)

A long-feared confrontation between state security forces and protesters occupying part of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, appeared to be underway early Monday morning, as heavy gunfire was heard around the city and a doctors’ group affiliated with the protest said at least three were killed by live ammunition.

A broad swath of Sudanese society has staged a sit-in in Khartoum since April 6, just days before the military toppled former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who had led the country for 30 years. Tens of thousands of protesters remained in place after his ouster to demand civilian control over the transitional period in this North African country of 40 million.

The so-called Transitional Military Council, or TMC, has pushed back on those demands, insisting on retaining ultimate authority during an interim period that they say will eventually lead to a civilian-led government.

Reports from witnesses and live television feeds showed scenes of bloodshed in Khartoum, where dozens appeared wounded, and the site of the sit-in appeared to be on fire.

“The protesters holding a sit-in in front of the army general command are facing a massacre in a treacherous attempt to disperse the protest,” the main group organizing the protests said in a statement. “We call for sweeping civil disobedience to topple the treacherous and killer military council and finalize our revolution.”

The TMC, which is currently led by Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has spent the past weeks visiting the leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who have made major financial contributions to shore up Sudan’s economy during the transition.



Sudanese protesters close Street 60 with burning tyres and paving stones as the military forces tried to disperse the sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters on June 3, 2019. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images)

Burhan and his deputy, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known by his nickname Hemedti, were instrumental during Bashir’s years in recruiting young Sudanese fighters to reinforce a Saudi and U.A.E.-driven military offensive in Yemen.

Hemedti commands a state security arm called the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, that is infamous for its role in an alleged genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region over a decade ago. The RSF were widely reported to be the ones carrying out Monday’s crackdown in Khartoum.

Western governments were quick to condemn the crackdown.

“Sudanese security forces' attacks against protesters and other civilians is wrong and must stop,” the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum wrote on Twitter. “Responsibility falls on the TMC. The TMC cannot responsibly lead the people of Sudan.”

“No excuse for any such attack,” wrote Irfan Siddiq, Britain’s ambassador. “This. Must. Stop. Now.”

