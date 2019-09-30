Khalifa Sall was arrested in March 2017 on suspicion of embezzling 1.8 billion West Africa Francs ($3 million) in public funds. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail and lost his mayoral post last year.

Sall, in office since 2009, has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Supporters accuse the president of removing any major opponents ahead of February elections, which he won.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD