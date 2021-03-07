Awa Ndiaye, 22, cleaned up the aftermath. She heard protesters calling for a healthy democracy and fair trial for Ousmane Sonko, the accused politician.

But Ndiaye worried the fury in the air could silence victims of sexual assault.

“Now women will think twice about coming forward,” she said.

AD

Demonstrators have accused President Macky Sall of targeting political rivals with phony charges. Sonko, who has denied any wrongdoing, was arrested Wednesday on his way to a court hearing, setting off three straight days of turmoil in a country known for calm.

AD

Security forces opened fire on a crowd in a southern town, killing at least one man on Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International said.

Tear gas clouded the seaside capital, Dakar. Protesters hurled rocks at police officers. Tires, cars and grocery stores caught fire. Two news channels cut to static after officials accused them of inciting chaos.

The widespread public dismissal of the woman’s allegations against Sonko has troubled victim’s rights advocates, who say reporting sexual assault is already difficult in a nation that did not punish rape as a serious crime until last year.

AD

Tensions had been brewing long before the accusation surfaced. The protesters are angered by the ruling party’s increasingly tight grip on power. Two other challengers have been jailed since Sall took office in 2012 on charges related to corruption. Over the years, Amnesty International has raised concerns about opposition leaders facing unfair trials, lengthy detentions and uneven access to lawyers.

AD

Frustrations have also mounted over the government’s handling of the pandemic: A 9 p.m. curfew has zapped jobs and work hours.

In recent days, the masseuse has become a target for harassment. Photos of her face have blazed across WhatsApp.

“This woman was lynched by society,” said Aissatou Baldé, a self-described feminist who leads an association for young Senegalese amputees.

The masseuse told police in February that Sonko, a client at her massage parlor in the city, had forced himself on her when she resisted his advances and threatened to kill her. (She could not be reached for comment, and The Washington Post does not normally disclose the names of sexual assault victims.)

Sonko — who placed third in the 2019 presidential elections — said he visited the salon to soothe his back pain. He blamed the president for trying to sabotage his career. (Sall has denied any involvement.)

AD

AD

People have called the masseuse a liar, a tool of the government. In one television interview, even her adoptive mother condemned her. In another, her lawyer said she was receiving death threats.

“She and her family have been under tremendous media scrutiny,” said Ousmane Diallo, a West Africa researcher at Amnesty International in Dakar. “People are dragging her character through the mud, but it should be up to the courts to decide what is fact and what is fiction in this case.”

A local campaign pressed the president to sign a law last year that set a minimum 10-year prison sentence for a rape conviction. (Previously, sexual assault was considered a misdemeanor.)

AD

“When a woman speaks out and says that she was raped, we need to listen to her and listen to her seriously,” said Coumba Touré, a movement coordinator for Africans Rising, a group focused on justice in Dakar.

AD

Maguette Diallo, who runs a breakfast stall on a Dakar street corner, hurried Friday to close up for the weekend. It wasn’t safe to keep serving her beignets. Blasts rang out near her neighborhood — maybe tear gas.

The opposition leader could be innocent or guilty. She’d seen no evidence either way. She reflected only on the reality she knew.

“Women live it every day,” she said. “They are afraid to denounce powerful men because no one will believe them. Yet they are victims.”