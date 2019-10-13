No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group frequently targets high-profile areas of Somalia’s capital.
Somalia also has a small but growing presence of a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.
The AU has a multinational force that is preparing to hand over responsibility for the country’s security to Somali forces over the coming months.
