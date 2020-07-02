Hassan Aden Hassan was convicted of the “deliberate” fatal shooting of Hassan Ali Adawe and Madino Abdullahi Abdi and was sentenced to death by firing squad, according to Col. Hassan Alinur Shute, the military court’s chief.
Somalia’s police chief had immediately fired the commissioner in charge of security in Bondhere district where the shooting occurred.
Somalia has one of the world’s weakest health systems. The Horn of Africa nation has more than 2,900 confirmed virus cases.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.