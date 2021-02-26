Thursday’s meeting did not yield a new date for the election, and Farmajo, who has become an increasingly controversial figure, was not directly involved in the agreement.

While Somalia’s Western backers heralded the deal as a step in the right direction, security officials said the potential for conflict remained high with security forces increasingly under pressure to take sides amid deepening political divisions.

“As long as there’s no political agreement, we’re in a phase where we have no idea what will happen regarding how the different armed forces will react if there is sudden violence,” said Jihan Abdullahi Hassan, a former senior adviser to Somalia’s defense minister.

Somalia has an array of military units, some of which are professionalized, federally controlled and trained by foreign advisers, while others are more closely aligned with regional governments that have been at odds with the government in Mogadishu over how elections should be held.

Efforts to bring all armed forces under federal control have succeeded in streamlining payrolls, codes of conduct, and restructuring its leadership but have not erased underlying divisions within them, Hassan said.

“It’s a predicament,” she said. “The forces are not nationally integrated yet — they are close, but they are not there yet. We cannot allow them to slide back into political or clan rivalries.”

In Mogadishu, the mood on Thursday had been tense. The city was choked with traffic as roads were closed ahead of the planned protests and residents stocked up on essentials, fearing this Friday’s protests would be met with bullets.

Earlier this week, the president of one of Somalia’s regions, Puntland, recounted in a widely viewed speech how Farmajo had boasted to him about having enough armed forces behind him to stay in power as long as he wanted.

While a new constitution introduced in 2012 set out guidelines for the creation of a constitutional court that would adjudicate disputes between Somalia’s member states as well as potential presidential impeachment proceedings, neither Farmajo nor his predecessor took the necessary procedural steps to create the court.

Some within the security establishment have begun to speak out about what they perceive as Farmajo’s inclination to use various branches of the security forces to quell any opposition to him.

“No opposition has said, you have to shoot the president. But the president’s side, we have been asked to act strongly against the opposition,” said an aide to Somalia’s police commissioner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

A former top army commander, Mohamed Ali Barise, was more blunt in his assessment.

“Farmajo sees the armed forces and intelligence services and even police as a personal instrument to achieve his own ends,” he said. “Since he came to power he has been trying to install like-minded officers, even his extended family and clan members, in higher ranking positions. Our hopes are with wise officers who will refuse — but no doubt they will be chased away, fired, isolated, may even risk their life to do that.”

A current official in the special forces unit widely held to be Somalia’s most effective, known as Danab, which is trained by U.S. special forces, said that its top commander had been asked by Farmajo to relocate some of its troops to Mogadishu ahead of last Friday’s protests, but the request was turned down. The official requested his name and rank be withheld to be able to speak frankly about a politically sensitive issue.

Other special forces units, known as Gorgor and Harama’ad, both trained by the Turkish military, were deployed last Friday in Mogadishu, he said.

Last month, the U.S. military completed the withdrawal of around 700 personnel who had been based in Somalia largely as part of a training mission but who occasionally participated in ground raids on suspected targets belonging to al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated militancy that controls much of rural southern Somalia and has contributed to the country’s persistent instability.

The political crisis would only distract the country’s security apparatus from its efforts against al-Shabab, analysts said, potentially creating an environment where the group could operate more freely and gain back territory it lost to the government over the past decade.