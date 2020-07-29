Images on social media show masked mourners clustered around his casket Wednesday after a ceremony in which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy to carefully spaced attendees.
South Africa months ago limited funerals to 50 mourners, another ripple of pain in a country that now has the world’s fifth largest confirmed coronavirus caseload with more than 459,000, including more than 7,200 deaths. Officials believe the real number of deaths is higher.
