A shocked Modise said that she had earlier warned about using the virtual meetings platform Zoom for the meeting. The parliamentary meeting later continued with a different link.
At least one other South African parliament video call has been similarly hacked.
Zoom has been facing criticism internationally as a result of reports of hackers who who disrupt meetings by posting offensive content.
Zomb-bombing, or the hacking of Zoom calls, has been frequent in recent weeks as new users join the platform amid the battle against the spread of COVID-19 and the cancellations of public meetings and events.
