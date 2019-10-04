It is not immediately clear where the lion bones were being shipped. The statement says the cargo had been misdeclared.

South African policy allows the annual export of a certain number of skeletons of captive-bred lions to meet demand in Asia for bones, but some animal rights groups have objected.

Conservationists say the enforcement of regulations governing the lion bone trade is weak and that the legal market could threaten Africa’s wild lions by spurring demand.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

