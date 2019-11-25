President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke Monday during the launch of 16 days of activism for an issue on which he says South Africans “have lost our way.”

He says the government is on track in implementing a six-month emergency action plan that was announced after angry nationwide protests following the rape and murder of a university student in Cape Town.

The plan includes more specialized care centers, rape kits and police training.

