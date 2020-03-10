The company has been implicated in a state probe into allegations of corruption in government and state-owned enterprises during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure from 2009 to 2018.
The Pretoria High Court Tuesday dismissed the watchdog’s report which is a boost for Ramaphosa, who became president on promises to rid South Africa of corruption.
Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as ANC leader and later as president of the country after Zuma resigned under pressure amid numerous allegations of graft.
