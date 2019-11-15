A U.N. statement says the group wants protection and relocation to a safer country. They had been protesting outside the Pretoria office for about a week.

The police action comes after a court on Wednesday ordered protesters to vacate the area and told police to determine who is legally authorized to stay in South Africa.

The country has seen waves of xenophobic attacks over the years.

