JOHANNESBURG — More than two dozen lions that were rescued from South American circuses and transferred to a South African big cat refuge could be on the move again after a legal dispute.

Animal Defenders International, a group that airlifted the lions to South Africa in 2016, this month secured a court order allowing the removal of the lions from the Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary in Vaalwater.

Animal Defenders International noted the deaths of six of the 33 lions since their arrival at Emoya, as well as other problems. It says it is organizing a “road trip” to another home for the survivors.

Emoya denies allegations of wrongdoing. It says the South African court ruling against it is based solely on a 90-day termination clause in its contract with Animal Defenders International.

