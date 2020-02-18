Those who hadn’t received food on Sunday stampeded early Monday at the distribution center, Lamine said.
Boko Haram’s decade-long insurgency in northeastern Nigeria has killed tens of thousands and forced many more from their homes. An offshoot affiliated with the Islamic State group also carries out attacks. And bandits also carry out deadly attacks in parts of northern Nigeria.
