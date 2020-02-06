Police don’t yet know the exact number of trapped miners and other details, he said. The state-run Herald newspaper said at least 20 were trapped, citing officials at the scene.

The incident only came to light after the miners did not emerge on Thursday morning after their shift, the Herald reported.

Mining has grave risks in the southern African nation. It is often carried out by ill-equipped artisanal miners who sometimes invade abandoned mines. They are often trapped underground.

In February of last year, dozens of artisanal miners were trapped after tunnels flooded. Twenty-four bodies were later recovered and eight people rescued. Fears remained that many others remained underground because the unregulated nature of the mining made it difficult to account for everyone.