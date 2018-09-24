UNITED NATIONS — A statue of Nelson Mandela has been unveiled at the United Nations to honor the 100th anniversary of the late South African leader’s birth.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the dedication Monday that Mandela “embodied the highest values of the United Nations — peace, forgiveness, compassion and human dignity.”

A peace summit is scheduled later Monday in Mandela’s honor as the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting of world leaders begins.

Mandela was welcomed at the U.N. in 1990. He had been imprisoned for 27 years under South Africa’s white minority government.

Four years later, he became the country’s first black president in its first multi-racial elections.

General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces says she hopes the sculpture will remind member nations “that our differences are to be celebrated.”



FILE - In this July 22, 2007, file photo, Nelson Mandela gestures during the 5th annual Nelson Mandela Lecture at the Linder Auditorium in Johannesburg, South Africa. The United Nations is seeking to harness the soaring symbolism of Mandela, whose South African journey from anti-apartheid leader to prisoner to president to global statesman is one of the 20th century’s great stories of struggle, sacrifice and reconciliation. The unveiling of a statue of Mandela, born 100 years ago, with arms outstretched at the U.N. building in New York on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, opens a peace summit at the General Assembly. (Associated Press)

