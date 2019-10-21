The SPA has called for the appointment of regional governors and the make-up of the legislative body, which was part of an August power-sharing agreement between the pro-democracy protesters and the country’s powerful military.

The transitional government has previously said it would postpone appointing the governors and the legislative body till achieving peace with the country’s rebel groups. It began talks with the rebels earlier this month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

