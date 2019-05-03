Protesters carry posters in Arabic that say, “Freedom, justice, and peace, and the revolution is the choice of the people,” at the sit-in outside the military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Sudan’s protesters are holding a mass rally to step up pressure on the military to hand power to civilians following last month’s overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir. (Salih Basheer/Associated Press)

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudanese protesters have toned down some of their demands in an attempt to ease tensions with the ruling military council that took over the country after ousting President Omar al-Bashir last month.

The protesters, who had rallied for over four months against al-Bashir’s 30-year rule, are demanding the military hand over power to civilians.

They have been holding a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum and have also been negotiating with the council on the makeup of a transitional sovereign council for an interim period. Both sides insist they should have the majority of seats in the transitional council.

The Forces of the Declaration for Freedom and Change, a coalition led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, released a new proposal Thursday that altogether drops the issue of seat allocations.

