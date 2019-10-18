Achieving peace with Sudan’s numerous rebel groups is crucial for the transitional government. It’s looking to slash military spending in order to revive the battered economy.
The transitional authorities have set a six-month deadline for making peace with the rebel groups.
The talks are taking place in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, which itself gained independence from the north in 2011.
