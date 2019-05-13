FILE - In this April 11, 2019 file photo, Sudanese celebrate after officials said the military had forced longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to step down after 30 years in power in Khartoum, Sudan. As the uprising against Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir gained strength, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia began reaching out to the military through secret channels to encourage his removal from power. They had long viewed al-Bashir as a problem because of his close ties to Islamists. (Associated Press)

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudanese protesters who drove President Omar al-Bashir from power last month are resuming negotiations with the ruling military council in renewed efforts to find common ground on forming a transitional government.

Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, says Monday’s meeting — the first in over a week — is being held “in a more optimistic atmosphere.”

The protesters are represented by the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition groups.

The two sides are divided over what role the military, dominated by al-Bashir appointees, should play in the transitional period. The protesters demand a full transfer of power to a civilian government during this time.

The military seeks a two-year transitional period during which army generals would retain most of the power.

