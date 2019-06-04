Paramilitary troops surrounded the sit-in protest site that had been the heart of a pro-democracy uprising in Sudan’s capital on Tuesday, a day after an explosion of violence thrust the country’s political future into even greater turmoil.

The paramilitary group, known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, patrolled Khartoum’s streets, puttin the city on lockdown and setting up dozens of checkpoints. The RSF dismantled the sit-in site Monday in an attack that killed at least 35, according to the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, a professional group associated with the protests.

In a statement, the group said four of the dead were children, and 650 people had been injured.

The United States, which lists Sudan as a state sponsor of terror, issued forceful denunciations of the violence Tuesday. John Bolton, President Trump’s national security adviser, called the attack “abhorrent,” but neither he nor Tibor Nagy, the assistant secretary of state for Africa, said they would stop speaking with the transitional military council.

“This was a brutal and coordinated attack, led by the Rapid Support Forces militia, that mirrors some of the worst offenses of the Bashir regime,” Nagy said, referring to former president Omar al-Bashir who was ousted in April.



In this frame grab from video provided by Sudan TV, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council makes a broadcast announcement. (Hazem Ahmed/AP)

Pockets of defiant protesters gathered at mosques on Tuesday, turning their prayers for the Eid al-Fitr holiday into calls for sustained civil disobedience, according to local news agencies. Sporadic gunfire could still be heard throughout Khartoum and its suburbs.

Across the city, the wounded recuperated in homes and hospitals, recounting the suddenness of Monday’s attack and the fragility of their nonviolent movement in the face of a well-armed adversary.

Before the attack began at dawn, Mohamed Ibrahim Ahmed and friends had built barricades made of bricks to protect the site of a sit-in where pro-democracy protesters have been camping out for almost two months. The flimsy defense was no match for the dozens of RSF soldiers that came in, torching tents, stages and anything else they could find.

“First they just fired into the air to scare us,” said Ahmed, an engineer by training. “Then they started firing at the people.”

Ahmed said he had taken part in protests almost every day since they began last December, first calling for the overthrow of Bashir, who ruled this north African country for 30 years, and then to demand a civilian-led government from a military council reluctant to relinquish control.

Despite being frustrated with the military, Ahmed said he ran toward its headquarters in search of safety on Monday because it wasn’t their men chasing him, but the RSF, infamous for carrying out atrocities in Sudan’s Darfur region.

But he found RSF soldiers there, too, and became trapped.

“Then the beatings started,” he recalled from a bed in a hospital in a nearby neighborhood. He had a big gash on the back of his head, deep purple bruises on his arms, and, thanks to a quick surgery, four stitches in one of his fingers. “They whipped us, they kicked us.”

The presence of RSF soldiers around the city has made work difficult for doctors, who are overwhelmed with patients. A surgeon, rushing toward an operating room, said none of his assistants could make it to the hospital from elsewhere in the city. “We are just managing but we don’t know how,” he said.

In a televised announcement late on Monday, the leader of the military council, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said all negotiations with the protest movement were off, and that he would fast-track the transition period to conduct presidential elections in no more than nine months. Burhan also said Monday’s violence would be investigated but didn’t say by whom. He also contended that protest leaders were partly to blame.

The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss the situation in Sudan on Tuesday afternoon in a closed-door session that was requested by the United Kingdom and Germany.

The United States has taken a back seat in engaging the military council, while the leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have all welcomed its top generals over the past few weeks.



Sudanese protesters walk past burning tires used in protests against the Sudanese government in Khartoum on Tuesday. (Stringer/Reuters)

Bearak reported from Nairobi.

