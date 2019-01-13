FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2011 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir attends the funeral of Saudi Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In Jan. 2019, with violent anti-government protests into their fourth week, Sudan appears headed toward political paralysis, with drawn out unrest across much of the country and a fractured opposition without a clear idea of what to do if their wish to see the country’s leader of 29 years go comes true. (Hassan Ammar, File/Associated Press)

CAIRO — The Sudanese government says more than three weeks of anti-government protests has left 24 people dead. That’s a casualty toll higher by five from the previous tally announced by authorities.

The General Prosecutor on Saturday said nine of those killed were in Gadaref, a province southeast of Khartoum close to the Ethiopian and Eritrean borders. The rest were killed in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and regions north and northeast of the capital.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International say at least 40 have been killed in the protests, initially sparked by price rises and shortages but soon shifted to calls on Sudan’s longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir to step down.

Al-Bashir says change could only come through the ballot box. He is running for another term in office next year.

